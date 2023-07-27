Credit: ABC

Teasers, by their very nature, are designed to get folks excited to tune in. And that’s certainly what General Hospital just did with their Friday preview after Thursday’s episode! All it took was one, seemingly innocuous scene of Dante somewhere in a hospital, telling a mysterious person that he “misses” them. And that got folks hoping that he might be visiting… Lulu??

Sure, Curtis is in the hospital right now, but missing him seems like a bit of a stretch. And given that Sam and Dante are on pretty solid ground these days, it’s definitely the time for a blast from his past came visiting.

After all, right before Lulu fell into her coma, it looked like she and Dante were on the verge of reuniting. He’d just returned to Port Charles and Lulu’s then-beau Dustin went and got himself blown up in the same explosion that ultimately put her under. Just before she did enter her coma, Lulu was about to confess her lingering feelings for Dante but, alas, it never happened!

And while Dante’s with Sam these days, that doesn’t mean he can’t miss his ex-wife and the mother of their son. But… how likely is it really? After all, Lulu’s supposedly hospitalized in another state — did Dante skip out of Port Charles to go visit his ex out of the blue? It seems like a stretch, but it sure would be a fantastic twist if he did and this was just the start of Lulu waking up and returning home.

For one thing, fans have been clamoring for this for years. For another, besides the Dante and Sam drama Lulu’s return would cause, it would also be nice to see at least one of Laura’s children back in town!

So while we won’t hold our breaths, we will hold out hope for a true Port Charles surprise.

