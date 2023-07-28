Credit: ABC

Feeling down and discouraged? Especially if things aren’t working out for your favorite characters on General Hospital — or, you know, your life in general? Don’t despair! Nicholas Alexander Chavez shared some positive and poignant words of wisdom.

The actor took to Twitter (yes, we at Soaps.com are still calling it that, no matter what shenanigans the billionaire owner is up to) on July 27 to share his musings with his fans and followers. Far more sensitively than Spencer Cassadine probably would, I might add.

“Whenever I feel lost or down, I’ve found this question helpful,” posted Chavez, who recently scored the high-profile gig of playing Lyle Menendez in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming season of Monster. “What could I do today that would make me feel good about the way I spent my time?”

And General Hospital viewers know that Chavez has been spending his time doing some wonderful things — like generating sparks as half of “Sprina” with Tabyana Ali’s Trina on screen, and showing solidarity for the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike off screen. “I’m so proud to stand alongside my fellow artists,” he said on July 14, with an accompanying picture of those on the picket line. “Together we’re strong!”

“Just thought I’d share,” said Chavez of his excellent life advice (so young and so insightful — some of us older folks could take note). “Hope you’re having a good day, and if not I hope you can find a way to make it one.”

I don’t know about you all, but my day just got a little bit better. Thanks for the boost, Nick!

