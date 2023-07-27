Credit: ABC

It looks like there’s sadly about to be one less General Hospital alum on our televisions soon — at least for now? According to The Wrap, Matt Cohen was let go from his weekend co-anchor position by Entertainment Tonight as part of a wave of cuts. He’d been with ET since 2019, after his Port Charles character Griffin Munro said farewell to the ABC sudser.

And while we never enjoy it when anyone loses their job, perhaps ET’s loss could be General Hospital’s gain if they brought Cohen back as Duke’s son. The good doc left town to grieve after Kiki’s death, but that was over four years ago now and he seems to have finally moved on from that pain enough to date again — someone from Port Charles, no less! This past Christmas, Ellie told Spinelli that she was seeing someone from back home, only to get a call from Mr. Griffin Munro.

That, though, certainly doesn’t mean that there’s space for him to return to General Hospital and hook back up with Ava! Dating off-screen can easily mean breaking up off-screen.

Ava’s mostly had a thing for guys who are, at best, a bit morally grey, but her time with Griffin was the rare exception. Duke’s son had a knack for seeing the best in people, even with someone like Ava. If he were to return now and find out just bad things were for her caught in Mason and his boss’ web, he might even take it upon himself to try playing hero.

Sure, Sonny’s finally on the case, but he was already neck deep in this before he was even aware of what was going on. Griffin, on the other hand, is completely free and clear and could potentially help pull Ava out — which would be bad news for Austin! But hey, that’s just the way these things work sometimes. He certainly hasn’t done much other than drag her further and further into a trap she can’t escape.

What do you think? Would you like to see Griffin back in Port Charles — maybe even with Ava?

