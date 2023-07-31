Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

So, how many folks managed to make it out to California for the biggest General Hospital weekend there is? That’s right, these past few days were the Fan Club Weekend and of course Eden McCoy and Evan Hofer hosted their own “Jex” event for viewers to celebrate all things Josslyn and Dex with them.

McCoy tweeted her thanks to everyone who was coming to see them saying “It makes us happy to make you happy!” But everyone who follows these two knows that they don’t just hang with the fans, but also have a blast with just the two of them, whether making salad or jumping into the pink wave that is one of this summer’s greatest phenomenon: the Barbie movie.

Because these days, while we aren’t all Barbie girls, it certainly seems like we’re living in a Barbie world — including Hofer, who proudly showed off a little extra charm!

“Yes,” McCoy pointed out in her pic in which she was sporting a pink “B” necklace, “Evan is wearing a Barbie charm.”

Huge thank you to all who are coming to see us THIS WEEKEND @OfficialGHFC – It makes us happy to make you happy! Looking forward to meeting new fans and seeing those we’ve met before!❤️ Yes, Evan is wearing a #Barbie charm. #GH @EvanHofer pic.twitter.com/K8DkQcVIPv — Eden McCoy (@RealEdenMccoy) July 26, 2023

Although, if McCoy had the “B” charm, that must make her Barbie… and Hofer Ken! In other words, when they make the inevitable Barbie sequel, we’re petitioning these two to play Soap Opera Dream Barbie and Ken. Heck, if All My Children‘s Erica Kane got her own Barbie doll, there’s definitely room for more daytime Barbie love!

