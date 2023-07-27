General Hospital Disaster: The Tasteless Twist That Has Fans Screaming, ‘WTH?!?’
Whelp, we can’t blame it on the new writers that are currently banging out General Hospital scripts; they literally just started work. (Read all about them here.) So WTH? In the July 26 episode, Sam related that sister Molly had been injured in a car accident — just over two months after original portrayer Haley Pullos was arrested for DUI following a devastating wreck. (Read about the charges she’s now facing here.)
We were confused as [bleep], and so were fans. For starters, by the time that this twist was set in motion, Molly had been recast not once but twice. So General Hospital knew why Pullos was no longer playing the role. That being the case, wasn’t it supremely tasteless to pen a car crash for Molly — especially since, per Kristina, she’s not badly hurt (so there’s no real storyline purpose for it)?
Did they seriously write in the real life accident for Molly? #GH
— Gretchen H. (@gretchi) July 27, 2023
Maybe there will turn out to be more to the incident than meets the eye. So far, though, it’s… um… mystifying at best. Not just because it’s weird that the show would give Molly a fender bender right after Pullos was in a terrible accident, either, but because it took place off screen. Many a viewer was confused and thought they’d missed something. Others were just ticked that they heard about rather than saw it. “I would think that that would be important enough to show,” groused one viewer.
So Molly had a whole car accident offscreen? I would think that that would be important enough to show. SMH!😡😡😡#GH
— Chad and Abby Forever. (@TeamChadAndAbby) July 26, 2023
Your thoughts? Drop ’em in a comment below. And on your way, check out our facepalm-inducing of the dumbest moves General Hospital ever made. Well, and all the soaps; we’re equal-opportunity persnickety.