Credit: ABC

General Hospital’s Michael Easton paid heartfelt tribute to a talented artist and activist gone far too soon in the wake of Sinéad O’Connor’s death at the age of 56.

“A piece of my heart breaks,” the proudly Irish-American actor shared in a moving Facebook post, after the passing of the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer was announced by her family on July 26.

“In many ways she was the true, soulful voice of Ireland,” said Easton of the beloved and sometimes controversial O’Connor, who later changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat and never hesitated to speak her mind and call out injustices.

He’s not alone in his honest admiration. Grief, praise and prayers for O’Connor have been pouring forth from all corners — from politicians like the president and prime minister of Ireland to musicians like Tori Amos and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello. The Grammy-winning singer, who released 10 studio albums and was named Rolling Stone’s Artist of the Year in 1991, clearly touched, and resonated with, people all around the world — but none so deeply as those from Ireland.

Easton is a writer and poet when he’s not walking the halls of General Hospital as Finn, and it showed as he eulogized O’Connor. “Sinéad held in her soul the unique beauty of a country as well as its pain and sadness and was a passionate warrior for truth,” he wrote. “Rest in power, sleep in peace.”

