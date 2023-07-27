Credit: ABC/Getty Images

We’ve known that this day was coming since the news broke that Jacklyn Zeman had passed away at age 70 on May 10. General Hospital is going to have to address her death by laying to rest her iconic character, Bobbie Spencer. But this goodbye, as painful as we know it’s going to be, doesn’t have to be the end. Not entirely.

ABC’s one and only remaining soap could honor both the actress and her alter ego by having Carly set up the Bobbie Spencer Scholarship Fund. Given the dire financial straits that Bobbie’s daughter is in, she might be tempted to use her inheritance to bail herself out. And having been married to a doctor, a lawyer and a Prince Anything-But-Charming, you just know that Bobbie was loaded. She could’ve made a mint just selling her collection of engagement rings!

But Carly would, in this instance, do the right thing, the thing that her mother would have wanted. Carly will take all that dough and pay it forward, setting up a fund to help other young girls like her mom, who you’ll recall had spent years as a prostitute before turning her life around and becoming a nurse. In Carly’s eyes, it’s a chance for her mom to say to someone in need, even from the hereafter, “I know it’s hard. But you can do it. I did. Sometimes all you need is a little help. Here it is.”

For General Hospital, it’s also a golden opportunity to introduce an exciting new character, a young hooker with, Carly hopes, a heart of gold. This would be no Bobbie rip-off, though; there could only ever be one Bobbie Spencer. This would be a rough-around-the-edges type who is slow to trust, to believe that their luck really could have changed and there are no strings attached to the scholarship. It could even be a hustler, not a hooker, someone whose walls Carly would have to break down to really reach.

Along the way, Carly notices certain conniving tendencies that bring to mind Nelle. But she knows that this kid has been in survival mode. So she has to fight her instinct to write them off as hopeless bad news. She has to remember what a mess her mom was once upon a time, what a mess she herself was once upon a time, and show this diamond in the rough her strength, her resolve and her understanding, a feat that becomes all the more unattainable when the character — let’s call them Shay as in “short for Shady” — sets their sights on someone near and dear to her.

Carly wants to support and inspire Shay. But if they are trying to insert themselves between Michael and Willow, or making a play for vulnerable Lucas, would Carly feel compelled to lower the boom? It would be a fascinating moral dilemma for her. And every step of the way, she’d have to ask herself, “What would Bobbie do?”

