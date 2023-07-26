General Hospital Is Now Being Written by Temps: ‘I Hope the Show Is in Capable Hands’
General Hospital is now being written by temps — i.e., scribes who have rescinded their Writers Guild of America membership to pursue work. In other words, Olivia (below) may have the right idea.
Our sister site TVLine reports that the week of July 17, the replacements were brought on board to start bashing out scripts in anticipation of the show’s pre-strike stockpile running out. Their episodes will start being taped next month when the cast returns from a scheduled late-summer break.
As you no doubt know, the WGA has been on strike since May 2 after negotiations with Hollywood producer union AMPTP broke down over key issues like streaming residuals and the use of AI. Though the actors’ guild SAG-AFTRA joined them on strike earlier this month, daytime soaps can continue rolling along as their casts work under a different agreement than the main SAG-AFTRA contract that just expired.
A soap using substitute writers at this time understandably rubbed some — like Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter — the wrong way. Shouldn’t they be standing in solidarity with their union? “But the actors have to report to work. Who do you expect to write that material?” Forever and a Day creator Casey S. Hutchison asked her. “People are saying you’re reading us, and you’re clapping back… but I’m over it. If you were under a Netcode agreement for Abbott Elementary, then who would write your show during this time? Hint: Not Quinta [Brunson].”
General Hospital writer Shannon Peace, who is currently on strike as a WGA member, posted on Instagram July 21 that “my episode that aired July 20 was my final until the strike is over… The writing team of General Hospital will be watching alongside fans to see what happens… For the sake of the fans, I hope the show is in capable writing hands.”
Peace added that “the show will be penned exclusively by scab writers, which is heartbreaking… Daytime writers face a unique conflict during strikes. We hate to see [our] characters and storylines handed over to ‘writers’ who cross the picket line. But we’re also keenly aware that stopping production could spell the demise of soap operas.”
That being the case, she hoped the audience would continue to tune in: “You can morally support the writers and keep the show [on] the air!”
It is unclear at this time whether daytime Peacock’s Days of Our Lives and CBS’ The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful have yet had to resort to this measure. When reached by TVLine, ABC had no comment.
