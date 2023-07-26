Credit: Image: Howard Wise/JPI

Port Charles has not been kind to poor Sasha. Granted, her arrival on General Hospital was based on a lie, as Valentin had hired her to pretend to be Nina’s lost daughter — but at least it was a lie based out of love. And it didn’t take long for it to wear on Sasha as she grew to love her fake mom. In the end, Nina was the only family she had after her grandmother died. And then, in the years since… well, it’s been virtually one tragedy after another.

Things briefly looked up for a time when she was with Michael, but then he left her for Willow — who turned out to be Nina’s real daughter! Sasha found love with Brando, but he was killed by The Hook. And that was after they had to make the agonizing decision to take baby Liam off of his respirator! Then there were her pills, her hallucinations, her breakdown, Gladys’ plot against her and finally, after stabbing Cody, she was sent off to Ferncliff.

Tragedy is all well and good on daytime, but good grief, give the poor woman a break!

As BellaScorpio wrote on the Soaps.com Message Boards, “I understand that Sofia needs to be written off for maternity leave, but my gosh, what the heck? Couldn’t they have come up with a nicer way to write her out for a while? This is just beyond evil and just plain mean what the writers are doing and have done to this character.”

And indeed, the real-world reason for Sasha being sent off is so Sofia Mattsson could get maternity leave with her second child, but that doesn’t exactly make her exit any less painful. The good news is this trip to Ferncliff could prove a boon to Sasha. This is General Hospital‘s chance to get her real help and bring her back from the brink that Gladys has pushed her to.

Mattsson can come back from maternity leave and give us a new, healthier, happier Sasha. The truth can come out about Gladys and Dr. Montague, and she can get justice for what’s been done. That then, would be the perfect place to start her healing and put her in a place to find joy and love and, someday, even a family.

Sasha’s been a punching bag for long enough. It’s time for a change. And this break she’s getting is the perfect place to begin it.

What do you think? Is it time to give Sasha some genuine happiness?

