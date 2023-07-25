‘Protective and Proud Brother’ Comes to the Defense of General Hospital’s New Molly — Plus, Is Haley Pullos Ever Returning?
Since General Hospital introduced Brooke Anne Smith as a recast for Holiday Mia Kriegel, who was a recast for Haley Pullos — got all that? — social media has been quick to share its “feelings” about the newest Molly. Fans weren’t necessarily kind, either, particularly about the fact that the character suddenly seemed older than her older sister, Kristina. (For example… )
Me to old NuMolly because NuNuMolly is worse and if I have to endure Molly on my screen at least let it be her 😭 #GH pic.twitter.com/3wTOyCdOVo
— Jen – that tragic babe (@jentheapologist) July 19, 2023
Ultimately, one of Smith’s nearest and dearest entered the fray. “Yes, I’m biased… I’m Brooke’s brother,” Scott Smith wrote, introducing himself to a group of General Hospital viewers on Facebook. He then offered an update on his sib’s status. “Brooke is a permanent recast, original Molly is not coming back.” (As you may have read, Pullos has some serious matters to deal with in the near future.)
Smith went on to suggest that “the only reason age is an ‘issue’ is because it’s known.” In fact, since Molly was born in 2005, she’s really only technically 17. The actress now playing Alexis’ daughter with Ric Lansing “looks extremely young in real life,” her brother said. “It’s quite freaky, actually. Routinely gets carded almost every time. On the show Awkward, she played [a] 16-year-old high school student at 30!”
What’s more, the new Molly is no newcomer, her sib noted. “She is an accomplished actress since 2001… look for yourself on IMDb.”
The point of Smith coming to his sister’s defense? He was “only asking [the audience] to give her a chance. It’s difficult for anyone trying to step into the shoes of someone that has been so integral to the show for so long.” With that, this “protective and proud brother” sent his love to all of the soap’s viewers.
