General Hospital Poised to Kill Off a Legendary Character?
Soap Opera 101 teaches that a storyline without consequences isn’t much of a storyline at all. So the yarn that General Hospital is spinning, with Mason’s mysterious boss lady making life hell for Ava and Austin, has to have some payoff — in this case, in the form of a body. (And no, Gordon’s doesn’t count.)
The show can’t spend months playing a terrible threat that never does anything more than threaten. So somebody’s gonna have to bite the dust. But who? Forget Ava; she’s got more lives than a litter of kittens. Austin’s unlikely, too; this whole plot has been constructed to build him up and give him something to do, finally. That leaves…
Sonny? Don’t make us laugh. General Hospital would sooner tear down the hospital than bump off the Teflon don. Daughter Avery should be safe, too, despite the fact that the show has a history of killing kids. (Just ask Sasha.) The moppet keeps her parents in one another’s orbit, and Maurice Benard/Maura West scenes are always money in the bank.
No, the character we fear is going to meet their maker is one who’s been a part of ABC Daytime since the 1970s… who’s stirred more pots than you’d find in a kitchenware store… who did the impossible by crossing over from a cancelled soap decades after the axe fell on it. We’re talking, sadly, about Delia Ryan, the Ryan’s Hope troublemaker that Ilene Kristen started playing back in ’75 and who was revealed to be Ava’s mother in 2013.
To be clear, the last thing we want is for Dee to go swimming with the fishes. We hope Sonny meant it when he promised Ava, “Nothing’s going to happen to Delia.” (In fact, we much prefer this idea for the character.) But for General Hospital fans who might be less invested in onetime proprietress of Delia’s Crystal Palace, her death might be a way to show that Mason’s boss means business without killing off someone who is key to the day-to-day goings-on in Port Charles.
