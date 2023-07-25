General Hospital Just Hinted That Fans Expecting a Full-On All My Children Invasion May Be In for a Big Surprise
When All My Children vet Walt Willey recently reprised his role of Jackson Montgomery on General Hospital, a whole lotta fans began imagining that there were more familiar faces from Pine Valley that would soon be showing up. But on July 24, ABC’s lone remaining soap dropped what may be a humongous hint that we were totally off base, and it isn’t All My Children characters who’ll end up migrating to General Hospital but Ryan’s Hope ones.
The clue, in case you missed it, was a mention that Ava’s mother was on her way to Pautauk with a new man. On one hand, you could write this off as just another tactic to keep Austin’s partner in crime in line. But on the other, it could be a sign of things to come — as in a return for Ilene Kristen as Delia, the Ryan’s Hope pot-stirrer who is Ava’s Mommie Dearest.
She needn’t be alone, either. General Hospital has flirted with connections to Ryan’s Hope for years, winking at us by naming mobster Joey Novak after the don that the late Roscoe Born (as well as Walt Willey) played on ABC’s 1975-89 sudser. Michael Corbett, who played ill-fated womanizer Michael Pavel on Ryan’s Hope, had to address rumors that he was bound for Port Charles. And General Hospital has even paid visits to Ryan’s Bar, the iconic main setting of the much-missed daytime drama.
So if Delia were to return, perhaps this time she could bring with her son Johnno, who by now would be old enough to be a lawyer or doctor — not to mention a fresh love interest for, say, Carly. (Maybe Laura Wright’s onetime Loving leading man Paul Anthony Stewart could put a new spin on the character.)
Perhaps Dee’s ex, Dr. Patrick Ryan, could be called in to consult on a case at General Hospital… and wind up falling for Monica. (Added bonus, get Justin Deas, once Bucky Carter on Ryan’s Hope, to take on the role.)
Perhaps a recast of the OG Joe Novak could descend on Port Charles intent on doing what no mobster before him has managed to, and steal Sonny’s turf. (Picture in the part Dan Gauthier, one of our favorite Kevins from One Life to Live.)
What do you think? Could you imagine a Ryan’s Hope crossover? Refresh your memory of the show and its storylines in this nostalgia-tinged photo album. Then review the funniest General Hospital quotes of the week in the below gallery.