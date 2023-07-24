General Hospital Preview: The Nanny From Hell Leaves Ava Rattled — and Sonny Demanding Answers
In General Hospital’s preview for the week of July 24 – 28, Curtis begins pushing his loved ones away. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
Last week Curtis woke up after surgery, but couldn’t feel his legs. He was shocked when his loved ones didn’t seem surprised, and they explained his surgery was very invasive given where he was shot. Sadly, the latest scans indicated Curtis may never walk again. Just as Curtis opened up to Portia that he was ready to make things work between them, she had to tell him about his paralysis. Coming up, Curtis tells Portia that if he’s never going to walk again that he walks her to let him go.
At Wyndemere, Ava finally meets Betty Rutherford, the nanny that Mason wants her to hire to help spy on Sonny. Ava had already informed Sonny of her intentions on hiring a new nanny but told Austin she really didn’t like going against Avery’s father. Unfortunately, when Mason threatened her mother, Ava had no choice. Sonny also meets Betty, who later tells Ava this job is hers and there is nothing she can do about it.
After meeting Betty, Sonny can see Ava is scared and asks what the hell is going on. Will Ava crack under pressure and finally confess everything to Sonny?
Read the General Hospital spoilers to find out who issues a dare, and what Gladys is tasked with delivering!
Before you go, check out the most recent memorable quotes from soaps from last week in the photo gallery below.
Video: General Hospital/Facebook