General Hospital Preview: R.I.P., [Spoiler]?
General Hospital is giving us another reason to dread Mondays in its July 24 episode: A grisly discovery is made! Wasn’t the fact that it’s Monday grisly enough a realization?
At least since it’s Dex who gets the unfortunate eyeful, we know that he is safe. But could menacing Gordon have followed up on his threat to Austin… fatally? Could Ava, or even Sonny or Nina, have gotten caught in the crossfire?
Possibly… but probably not. The smart money’s on Gordon having met his own maker. But at whose hand? Dex wouldn’t have done it. If Sonny had given the order to rub Gordon out, we’d know it already. Ava or Nina in self-defense? Maaaybe.
Or perhaps we’re leading up to the big reveal of who Mason is working for — and perhaps she’s the one who had Gordon taken out. The new theory making the rounds in Soaps.com’s message boards is that Mason is not only interested in but connected to Port Charles’ unfriendly neighborhood arms dealers.
In and of itself, that isn’t exactly an “OMG,” right? But, what if Pikeman & Co. are tied to arms dealers from years past… the Alcazars? You’ll recall that, although the brothers were both killed off, there was a hint that maybe Lorenzo had survived — and had taken on the new identity of One Life to Live’s Tomas Delgado.
Whether he does or doesn’t still have a pulse, that could make the boss lady pulling Austin and Ava’s strings none other than Skye Quartermaine, the All My Children vixen who played out a multi-soap “Who’s my daddy?” storyline and gave birth to Lorenzo’s daughter, Lila (who by now could be Molly’s age… well, depending on which Molly we’re talking about).
What do you think? Drop your best guess as to the mystery woman’s identity in a comment below after checking out the below photo gallery of the femmes fatales who could be the puppetmaster.