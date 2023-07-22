Credit: ABC Screenshot

They grow up so fast! And considering General Hospital’s adorable Ace started out pretty grown at birth, thanks to updated rules for babies on set, that’s almost literal. Join us in wishing twins Joey and Jay Clay a very happy birthday — they turned one on July 20!

Proud mom Lana Clay took to Twitter to celebrate her scene-stealing and heart-stealing baby boys, who made their General Hospital debut back in February. “What a year it has been, to say the least,” she tweeted on July 19. “I am so honored to be Joey and Jay’s mom.”

More: See the clips — Baby Ace’s first haircut

While viewers have extremely polarizing feelings about the twins’ on-screen mother, Esme, it’s safe to say fans and co-stars alike have nothing but love for the sweet and happy Claybies whenever they appear. “He’s just so adorable!” Tabyana Ali recently gushed to Soap Opera Digest of being in scenes with Ace. “I wish I could work more with him.”

Credit: ABC screenshot

And “uncle Valentin” James Patrick Stuart added his own tongue-in-cheek accolades for the twinfants back in May, citing scenes with Spencer and Trina reuniting after their ordeal with Marvel villain wannabe Victor. “Take a moment to appreciate that young Joey Clay (aka Baby Ace) stayed perfectly in character and watched the ‘Sprina’ reunion very intently,” he said on Twitter, jokingly praising the baby for not making the scene all about him. “Nice job, kid.”

We, too, can appreciate that level of commitment to a performance. Especially when it’s so freaking cute.

“Being a part of the General Hospital family has been such a blessing,” said Clay on behalf of Joey and Jay. “We hope to continue to have our fans watch us grow up on the show.”

Tomorrow we turn the BIG 1! What a year it has been to say the least. I am so honored to be Joey and Jays mom. Being apart of the General Hospital family has been such a blessing. We hope to continue to have our fans watch us grow up on the show ❤️ #gh #BabyAce pic.twitter.com/jfC94EbBR2 — Lana Clay (@theclaybros) July 19, 2023

For more serotonin hits in the form of charming soap children, check out our photo gallery below.