General Hospital Fave Gets Engaged On the ‘Best Day Ever’ — and Those Pictures!
Brace yourselves, longtime One Life to Live fans. Blair and Todd’s bright Starr is engaged to be married in real life! Actress Kristen Alderson positively shined as she detailed how boyfriend of two years Taylor Crousore popped the question.
“We’re engaged!” the One Life to Live and General Hospital alum said in a gloriously squeeful June 20 Instagram post of her “new ‘best day ever.’”
Alderson painted a beautiful picture—to accompany actual pictures—of her love story with Crousore and the momentous July 15 occasion, which took place at Pier 84 at New York City’s Hudson River Park. “Two years ago, on July 18, 2021, Taylor and I met up for the first time on this pier, after falling for each other virtually for a month and a half prior,” she explained. “We were both so nervous but so hopeful that we would be just as big of a match in person as we felt we were over the 800+ videos we had sent to each other back and forth.”
Credit: ©Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Their nerves were unnecessary though, because the duo’s chemistry easily translated from video to actual face-to-face. “Lucky for us, after sharing our first kiss on that pier, we knew were a match,” said Alderson. “What I didn’t know was just how incredible the next two years would be with him.”
She went on to give a swoon-worthy tribute to her new fiancé. “Taylor, you are everything I ever dreamed of and more!” she gushed. “I feel like I’ve been with you for a lifetime, and almost can’t remember life before you. When I think I can’t possibly love you more, I somehow feel giddier every day that I have the honor of being yours. Thank you for making me feel the most special and loved and taken care of.” Exactly as she deserves!
“From the moment we first sat on that bench and kissed, I knew I was going to ask her to marry me,” Crousore revealed on his own Instagram account. “I just figured I’d give it a reasonable two years to ask, so I didn’t sound even crazier after telling you ‘I love you’ on the first date.” Be still our hearts! Soap writers should take note.
“It was perfect,” Alderson said of the proposal itself. “The night was filled with surprises, family, friends, romance, and so much love. I’ve never cried so many happy tears in one night.”
We might just be shedding a few happy tears ourselves. Congratulations, Kristen and Taylor!
