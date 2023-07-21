Credit: ABC

Longtime General Hospital viewers have had a lot of questions about Ned’s turn from de facto Quartermaine patriarch and beloved family man to grumpy amnesiac Eddie Maine 2.0. But perhaps none so vital as one very close to Wally Kurth’s heart—or at least his hips.

Where the heck are Eddie Maine’s iconic leather pants? What’s with all the flannel? This is Port Charles and not Seattle circa 1993, many a fan has pointed out.

Kurth revealed that the egregious pantlessness has less to do with the contents of Eddie’s closet and more to do with his own. “I did keep one pair of leather pants, and I told the guys [at General Hospital], ‘You know, I’ll try them on to see if we could possibly bring them in,’ and they didn’t say, ‘Bring in your black leather pants!’” the actor spilled in a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest.

In fact, we may have General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini to blame for the moratorium on skintight leather. “I think Frank even mentioned, ‘We’re not gonna do the whole black leather pants thing,’ said Kurth.

Blasphemy! Heresy! Time for an angry leather campaign! Er, a letter campaign. Except that our passionate efforts would be all for naught, per Kurth and his wife of 20 years, Debra Yuhasz. “My wife is not gonna be happy that I admit this, but I tried them on and they didn’t altogether fit,” he confessed, before adding, “But according to Debra, leather does shrink.”

She is correct, by the way. Per a quick session with Professor Google (we do not recommend this for school or actual work), leather shrinks over time if exposed to moisture or excessive heat.

“So I’m going to blame the lambskin leather for the reason why I can’t cinch myself into the old black leather pants,” laughed Kurth. “Can’t possibly be me! It can’t be the 30 years in between!”

Absolutely. We’re right there with you, Wally. It’s totally the leather. Just like Eddie Maine is totally not Ned.

