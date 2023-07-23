General Hospital’s Kin Shriner Drops a Photo That Leaves Fans Picking Sides
Kin Shriner is no stranger to polarizing the audience, considering General Hospital’s Scott Baldwin rose up amidst a triangle with ingenue Laura and bad girl Bobbie and then, later, played the third corner with Laura and that infamous rapist rogue Luke Spencer.
Now, the veteran actor and Port Charles legal eagle is tossing another throwback dilemma into the fray for his fans —actually two dilemmas, if you think about it. The conundrum may just leave General Hospital viewers bristling. First up? Old Scotty vs. young Scotty. And then, once that matter is settled, bearded Scotty vs. clean-shaven Scotty. Shriner made his own opinions on the matter quite clear!
Credit: ABC screenshot
“When in doubt grow a beard, it gives you something to do. My motto!” the actor tweeted out on July 18, sharing side-by-side comparison photos. One was of his much younger self, reminiscent of that classic GIF of a raffish Robert Redford from 1972’s Jeremiah Johnson, with floppy, layered hair and a thick growth of auburn beard. The other is a more recent shot, featuring the actor in his spiky hair and silver-threaded facial hair era.
When in doubt grow a beard,it gives u something to do . My motto ! pic.twitter.com/alpK9wehpC
— Kin Shriner (@kinshriner) July 18, 2023
So, what’s the verdict for our well-coiffed counselor, viewers? Lee and Gail’s baby-faced boy or Liesl Obrecht’s leonine liebchen?
