As General Hospital Counts Down to Nikolas’ Awakening, Adam Huss Reveals What He’s Been Up To
Now that General Hospital has Laura searching for son Nikolas — and his ex-wife Ava playing doctor with Austin — it’s only a matter of time before Spencer’s dad wakes up from his exceedingly long nap to…
Well, it could go two ways, now couldn’t it? Nikolas could try to make amends for his (latest) misdeeds or he could go full-on dark side. That is, if threatening to kidnap lil’ Avery wasn’t already full-on dark side!
At any rate, we can all see that the show is building up to a splashy return for the character that Tyler Christopher originated back in 1996. Given his recent struggles, it seems unlikely that the Emmy winner will be invited to reprise the role. Since Marcus Coloma didn’t finish out his stint as Nikolas, we’re going to guess that he won’t be back, either. That leaves…
Ah, yes. Adam Huss, the actor who was called in to sub for Coloma on more than one occasion. He wowed the audience, including us — to the point that Soaps.com added him to its list of daytime’s best temporary recasts. And there’s good news!
If Huss gets the call, he’ll be well-rested. As he recently shared on Instagram, thanks to his “very generous and loving in-laws,” he just spent a fun-filled holiday on uncle duty with husband Adam Bucci. You can take a look at the pics in the post below.
