1 / 32 <p>SONNY: You want me to say no, that way I’m the bad parent and Kristina’s mad at me, not you. </p> <p>ALEXIS: She never gets mad at you. She always gets mad at me. </p> <p>SONNY: Well, maybe we should consider why that’s true. </p> <p>ALEXIS: On, I know why that’s true. It’s because she thinks everything you say is awesome and everything I saw is critical and judgmental! </p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em></p>

2 / 32 <p>I know that you said that this place has taken a toll on you, but I’ve gotta tell you, all things considered, you look pretty damned good. I mean, in a female prison kinda way. It’s hot!</p> <p> — Deacon to a jailed Sheila, <em>Bold & Beautiful </em></p>

3 / 32 <p>ASHLEY: Is there a plan going on in there? What? </p> <p>TUCKER: Well, we could certainly ramp up the pressure on Diane. A few more of those public displays of affection, a little more intense. Constant chatter about our new venture. Conubial bliss. </p> <p>ASHLEY: Yeah, we already tried that, Tucker. </p> <p>TUCKER: Ah, hot tub!</p> <p>ASHLEY: What, you want to drown her? </p> <p>TUCKER: No, I want to sit naked in it with you while we have a constant stream of whatever music she detests playing loudly. While we laugh obnoxiously and smoke cheap cigars, the aroma of which will waft into her sanctum sanctorum. Doesn’t that sound nice? I can hardly wait to get started! It’ll be my wedding gift to you. </p> <p>ASHLEY: Ah, what a glorious gift. Thank you so much, but maybe we should start with something just a little bit smaller?</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

4 / 32 <p>CHLOE: Okay, not here! We can’t… here! </p> <p>XANDER: Why not? I mean, we’ve done it in your bedroom. We’ve done it in my bedroom. We’ve done it in every conceivable place in our apartment. Variety is the spice of life… so why don’t we shake things up a bit and do it in the office?</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

5 / 32 <p>VICTORIA: Nicholas! This is a surprise!</p> <p>NICK: Yeah, I wasn’t sure if you deactivated my security badge of not.</p> <p>VICTORIA: Yes, and I also handed out your photo with a red line through your face. “Do not admit!”</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

6 / 32 <p>Look, I need to apologize. Unfortunately, there wasn’t a card that said, ‘Sorry that my harebrained scheme almost got you killed.’</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Live</em>‘ Kate to Harris </p>

7 / 32 <p>I know [Liam] loves me. And I know he loves my family. But I also know he loves Steffy, and that’s just always been in the background. It’s always taken up space in our relationship. I mean, hell, even he’s given in to temptation a time or two, right? And I’ve forgiven it. But I haven’t forgotten. And maybe it’s just been too many times over too many years, and I just found myself wondering what it would be like to be with someone where I came first. Where I was the only one. And when I’m with you, Thomas, you make me feel like I am the only woman in the world. When you look at me like that, you make me feel… I don’t know, desired. Respected. Loved.</p> <p> — Hope to Thomas, <em>Bold & Beautiful </em></p>

8 / 32 <p>MARTIN: What the hell is wrong with you? For God’s sake, Anna. Did anybody ever tell you for one little thing you pack a ridiculously big punch? </p> <p>ANNA: Yes, all the time!</p> <p> — <em>General Hospital </em></p>

9 / 32 <p>DIANE: I say let Ashley and Tucker spread their misery. Who cares? Who cares! We have a wedding to plan, I have a fantastic new job and I am not going to let anything overshadow that. </p> <p>JACK: Wow, look at how good you are at turning things around. </p> <p>DIANE: Well, I’ve eaten prison pizza. I can survive anything the two of them dish out!</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

10 / 32 <p>JOHNNY: How was I supposed to know that her crazy brother was planning to assassinate my uncle stefan?</p> <p>TRIPP: Please, you know damn well that putting someone in a room full of DiMeras is like dropping them into a shark at feeding time!</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

11 / 32 <p>FELICIA: Did you just make a date with the man you spent the last hour lying to?</p> <p>LUCY: I know, good point. You know, it usually takes me half the time. I’m slipping!</p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em></p>

12 / 32 <p>SHARON: We all went through quite an ordeal that night. </p> <p>SALLY: Yeah, they should really make, “I heard you were a badass and I’m glad you didn’t explode” cards.</p> <p>SHARON: That would be quite a niche market!</p> <p>SALLY: Thankfully.</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

13 / 32 <p>KATE: I think I like this new lethal Kayla Brady Johnson.</p> <p>KAYLA: I’m not condoning violence. But I want my family to be safe.</p> <p>KATE: Said the proud mama bear!</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

14 / 32 <p>“I must be going. Enjoy your afternoon. I believe you’ll find Li is both creative and resourceful!” </p> <p> — Selina leaves Cody in the hands of her associate, <em>General Hospital </em> </p>

15 / 32 <p>DIMITRI: I was playing Agent Reed as well, to get my hands on the Alamainian peacock.</p> <p>LEO: Yeah, and now you’re playing me to get at… my subterranean peacock! </p> <p>DIMITRI: No, it’s not like that. </p> <p>LEO: Then what is it like? And keep in mind I am neither stupid nor gullible nor naive nor a pushover, though the last one maybe a little, which I hate, but I am working on it!</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

16 / 32 <p>DIMITRI: Who in this town <em>hasn’t </em>been brainwashed?</p> <p>GWEN: It’s sort of a thing here. Just wait until somebody pulls off a <em>Mission:Impossible</em>-style mask mid party-crash!</p> <p> <em>— Days of Our Lives</em></p>

17 / 32 <p>NATE: Your mother’s not too pleased with the changes. </p> <p>VICTORIA: If you’re not pissing people off, then you’re not doing it right. </p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless </em></p>

18 / 32 <p>STEFFY: I am in a relationship. One where I feel safe, loved and respected. </p> <p>LIAM: I don’t. I haven’t felt that way in a long time. Hope never respected my wishes about working with a damn maniac… no offense!</p> <p>STEFFY: Offense taken! </p> <p> — <em>Bold & Beautiful </em></p>

19 / 32 <p>CODY: Are you saying they’re going to investigate me?</p> <p>SCOTT: Well, you do know what the ‘S’ in WSB means? Security.</p> <p>CODY: Okay, no, I didn’t know that!</p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em></p>

20 / 32 <p>LEO: I’m only saying this because I love you, and the Count of Monte Schlongo does not! You need to wake up! You have fallen victim to a man whose upsettingly handsome face and impossibly toned physique has caused you to throw logic out the window so he can suck you in! Now normally, I am all for sucking, but not in this case. Not under these circumstances!</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

21 / 32 <p>SALLY: Hot sauce! You do love me! </p> <p>NICK: Yes. I know how you get when you run out, so I brought you a few others to try. </p> <p>SALLY: Oh! You do not get between a girl and her scoville units. </p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

22 / 32 <p>“I feel like maybe I have just trapped myself with all of these expectations and standards and it’s almost like I’ve built this gilded cage for myself of righteousness and control. And sometimes I catch myself wondering what it might feel like to just… break free and to stop caring so much about what other people think and how other people feel. And I guess I am just figuring that out right now!” </p> <p> — Hope, <em>Bold & Beautiful </em></p>

23 / 32 <p>MAC: The company that insures Gelhorn Jewers dropped the charges. </p> <p>CODY: Uh, that’s great. </p> <p>DANTE: That’s great? That’s it? Man, you’re more excited about a chicken parmesan! </p> <p>CODY: Well, to be fair, Mama Q’s chicken parm is breaded to perfection with the perfect ratio of cheese to sauce. </p> <p>DANTE: That’s true. </p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em></p>

24 / 32 <p>ELI: <em>Body & Soul</em>? Never heard of it. </p> <p>LANI: Nice try. I know you used to watch it during the day whenever you worked night shifts. </p> <p>ELI: I have no idea what you’re talking about. </p> <p>LANI: Oh really? So it was just a coincidence that the TV would be on that channel when I came home? I mean, if you’re watching it, just own up to it! </p> <p>ELI: Okay, fine, I watched it here and there. But only because I had a crush on that actress. What’s her name? Sal or something like that? </p> <p>LANI: Ah, so you like her, huh? </p> <p>ELI: Just because she reminded me of you. But baby, you are way, way better looking. </p> <p>LANI: Nice save!</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p> <p>ELI: </p>

25 / 32 <p>JORDAN: Zeke is funny and charming…</p> <p>ANNA: Is he hot? </p> <p>JORDAN: Ugh, like, stupidly hot. There is no reason he should be related to anyone I know!</p>

26 / 32 <p>“I know that I could apologize every day for the rest of my life and it would never be enough to ease your pain. Because I know there is nothing that will ease mine. We are the only two people in the world who knew what it is to lose Ava.”</p> <p> — Adam’s letter to Sally, <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

27 / 32 <p>ABE: So that’s Lorna? </p> <p>WHITLEY: Um hmm. Like I said, one of the greatest soap opera bitches of all time. So larger than life, so over the top, so outrageous that Susan Lucci and Heather Locklear fired their agents! </p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

28 / 32 <p>“Why, God? Why? What have I done to deserve this? Actually, on second thought God, don’t answer that!” </p> <p> — Brook Lynn, <em>General Hospital</em></p>

29 / 32 <p>GWEN: What are you doing here? </p> <p>LEO: I came to see if there was any word on your please-don’t-let-her-become-your-mother-in-law.</p> <p>GWEN: No. Dimitri is in with Megan now. She still hasn’t regained consciousness since her surgery. But thank you for making this proposal all about whether or not I’ve accepted his proposal! </p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives </em></p>

30 / 32 <p>AUDRA: I’ve been warned about you. </p> <p>ADAM: And I would bet you have never listened to a warning in your life! </p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

31 / 32 <p>RIDGE: Thanks again.</p> <p>THOMAS: For what? </p> <p>RIDGE: For understanding, maybe even in your own way supporting, me and Brooke getting back together again. </p> <p>THOMAS: If that’s not a sign that I’ve changed, I don’t know what is!</p> <p> — <em>Bold & Beautiful </em></p>