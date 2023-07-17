General Hospital Preview: Curtis’ Loved Ones Are Reduced to Tears — Plus, Sasha… What Have You *Done*?!?
In General Hospital’s preview for the week of July 17 – 21, the plot against Sasha takes an unexpected turn.? Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
After shots rang out at the Metro Court pool, with Sonny or Anna being the intended target, Curtis was caught in the crossfire and hit in the back. After an all-night surgery to remove the bullet, they nearly lost Curtis, but he hung on.
Coming up, Trina asks her mom if Curtis, who is fighting for his life, will be okay. Fortunately, things look hopeful as Curtis is able to move a finger, and TJ embraces Portia in tears of joy. However, it remains to be seen how much damage the bullet has done. Could he be paralyzed?
After the interaction of the drugs Dr. Montague gave Sasha began to make her lose touch with reality, Sasha was arrested for shoplifting, though she had no memory of doing the crime. Fortunately, Maxie was able to make the store understand the mistake and drop the charges. This week, Dr. Montague tells Gladys that she did her part, so let him do his.
At the Metro Court pool, Maxie asks Sasha what is wrong. Sasha appears to hallucinate and runs after someone looking to attack them. In the next scene, Gladys holds Sasha as she cries, “What have I done?” Then, Sam gets a shocking phone call, likely informing her of the accident that just occurred. Did Sasha hurt someone?
Read the General Hospital spoilers to find out what Sam’s new role is, and who Gregory surprises.
Before you go, check out the most recent memorable quotes from soaps from last week in the photo gallery below.
Video: General Hospital/Facebook