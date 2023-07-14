Tyler Christopher Opens Up About Family Legal Drama: ‘Being Homeless Was a Far Better Circumstance’ Than Having His Sister as Guardian
“I never thought in a million years that I would be taken advantage of by a family member,” Tyler Christopher tells Bloomberg Law. But that’s what he alleges happened when in 2020 sister Susan Asmo Baker put him under guardianship while he was in a rehab hospital.
You’ll recall that in late 2019, the Emmy winner, suffering the effects of alcohol withdrawal, hit his head on the back of a bathtub, fracturing his skull and causing bleeding on the brain. As he recovered from the surgery that followed, his sibling filed a petition to take control of his affairs. “If I hadn’t been his guardian, he’d be dead!” she wrote to Bloomberg Law.
The veteran of General Hospital (as Nikolas) and Days of Our Lives (as Stefan) counters that Asmo Baker misspent or improperly received reimbursement for $40k to pay down her own credit-card debt, among other things. The website reports that prior to the 2021 end of the guardianship, she emailed Christopher, saying, “I would have never done you wrong, not before your injury, during or after, and for some reason, you think I need your money… I do not, Tyler!
“Sad that you don’t even trust me,” she added. “That’s what hurts the most.”
This spring, Asmo Baker agreed to pay a forensic accountant to look into her spending under the guardianship. She had no choice but to seize the reins, her initial petition suggests. In it, she describes Christopher as a flight risk who had “aggressively verbalized” his desire to leave the hospital. In addition, she said that he was unable to drive “or otherwise make decisions for his care or care for himself.”
Among Asmo Baker’s duties was negotiating with her brother’s creditors, hiring a lawyer to handle his pending divorce from his second wife and selling his house. Christopher states in court papers that he “does not doubt” that his sister’s “initial motivation to become his legal guardian was rooted at least in part in a genuine desire to help her younger brother in his time of need.” Ultimately, however, he said, “Being homeless was a far better circumstance than being in the guardianship.”
