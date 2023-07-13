Credit: ABC

It’s official: Jackson Montgomery is back! The All My Children mainstay made his triumphant return on General Hospital on Wednesday, July 12, when Walt Willey reprised his role in a twist that didn’t see the legal eagle visiting Port Charles, but Lucy and Felicia heading to Pine Valley. The ladies didn’t quite get what they wanted (unless you count Lucy’s date), but luckily, that just means we’ll be seeing more of Jackson!

To say longtime All My Children and ABC daytime fans were excited would be an understatement because the response has even taken a vet like Willey by surprise!

“I am at a loss for words,” he tweeted, “(a very rare condition in my case) over the outpouring of generous, kind and supportive posts – here, in chatrooms, on GH’s social media – regarding my General Hospital debut. In a word: WOW!”

The actor continued on with a second tweet, adding, “I cannot thank you all enough for loving and caring for me and ‘Jackson’ for almost 25 years on (and off!) AMC to the point where, 12 years after AMC went ‘dark,’ ‘Jackson’ — and his portrayer — still ‘have legs.’

I am at a loss for words (a very rare condition in my case) over the outpouring of generous, kind and supportive posts – here, in chatrooms, on GH's social media – regarding my General Hospital debut. In a word: WOW! — Walt Willey (@wwilley) July 13, 2023

The fans pretty much immediately responded, wishing he’d stick around General Hospital and maybe even move Jackson up to Port Charles. They had ideas of everything from pairing him and Alexis up, to hoping Willey would cross paths with Finola Hughes’ Anna.

As Renee’ Glover simply replied, “We love and missed you, Walt!!!”

Willey wrapped up his thanks with one final tweet, promising more to come and writing, “I’ve said it more than once, but it bears saying again — soap fans are the greatest fans of all! Thank you so much! See you on General Hospital on Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18!”

3) I've said it more than once but it bears saying again – SOAP FANS ARE THE GREATEST FANS OF ALL!

Thank you so much!

See you on @GeneralHospital on MONDAY, July 17 and TUESDAY, July 18! pic.twitter.com/vfrTjfahXy — Walt Willey (@wwilley) July 13, 2023

Well, we know we aren’t alone in saying we can’t wait to see more! Who knows? Maybe Lucy and Jackson could end up with a real, honest to gosh love connection? Stranger things have happened — especially when it comes to Lucy! And if we could end up with a showdown between her and Erica someday over Jackson… that would be pure perfection.

