As if we weren’t excited enough to find out that All My Children’s Walt Willey would be bringing Jackson to Port Charles, today’s General Hospital just about sent us reeling at the implication of who might be stopping by next!

We’ll admit that it’s an idea that’s been percolating in our heads for a little while, but then we watched a conversation between Anna and Martin on the Wednesday, July 12 episode. She told Martin that she knows his third ex-wife is mega-rich only for him to counter that she’s “far more sadistic.” It turns out, that the $50,000 a month he’s getting from Pine Valley is courtesy of that ex — so long as he never remarries!

And who do we know in Pine Valley who’s uber wealthy, vindictive and has a penchant for serial marrying? You guessed it: Erica Kane!

Erica’s got wealth aplenty and a vindictive streak that’s probably longer than her bank statement. She’s not a villain, but given the right circumstances, she’d happily put a rule into place to ensure that a hubby who’s ticked her off would be forced to choose between love and money.

And hey, good for Erica if this was her doing because so far, Martin’s clearly been choosing the money!

We know that there was no Martin in Pine Valley while All My Children was on the air — after all, Michael E. Knight was busy playing Tad the Cad at the time — let alone one that was married to Erica. But the show has, sadly, been off the air for a full decade at this point — more if you skip over its brief rebirth online.

That means there was plenty of time between its end and Martin’s first appearance in Port Charles for him to marry, divorce and tick off the great Erica Kane. Heck, Erica could’ve gone through a dozen men in a decade!

And now that Felicia and Lucy are turning to Jackson to get answers about Martin, it’s certainly no stretch of the imagination to think that Erica’s all mixed up in this as well! What do you think? Are we about to get the return of one of daytime’s most iconic characters?

