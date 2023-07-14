General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Her Real-Life Honey Play ‘Guess the Photo Bomber’ On Their Idyllic Retreat
Well, shoot. Thanks to General Hospital‘s Laura Wright, we’ve got a mystery on our hands that’s more confounding than the Corinthos clan wondering who tipped off the SEC and sent Carly and Drew up the river without a paddle. (*cough* Nina.) Wright at least, isn’t stuck on a river — but she is enjoying the relaxing life on a lake! That lake is, as those who’ve been following her vacation getaway know, Lake Tahoe and the mystery is courtesy of the actress’ latest Instagram post
Wright shared photos from “Day two on the lake” with her real-life love Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter), and while we agree that it’s downright beautiful up in the mountains, we’re more preoccupied by the last part of her message where she asks if we can “guess the photo bomber.”
Flip on through to the last slide to take your stab at the mystery person’s identity, because she does look mighty familiar…
A few of Wright’s fans took a stab at the mystery person’s identity and while we haven’t gotten any confirmation, a few folks did zero in on one very well-known Days of Our Lives actress in particular!
What do you think? Was Salem’s own Nicole hanging out with Wright and Ramsey? Arianne Zucker is definitely no stranger to Lake Tahoe. Heck, that’s where she and beau Shawn Christian (Days of Our Lives‘ now-deceased doc, Daniel) spent their anniversary just a couple months back!
Then again, we’re pretty sure quite a few Californians enjoy vacationing at Lake Tahoe, so it could be anyone! If you’ve got your own thoughts, sound off below! In the meantime, we’ll be busy dreaming about a General Hospital/Days of Our Lives crossover that would see Carly and Nicole butting heads!
