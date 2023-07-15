Credit: ABC

Who knew that General Hospital‘s Dex and Evan Hofer had so much in common? There are those abs and that jaw line, of course, but thanks to Maurice Benard, we’ve also learned that they both have an apparent problem in listening to authority. Well, kind of.

Dex may not listen to Sonny, but that’s because Michael was always the one he was actually working for! In real life, of course, Hofer may not be working for Benard, but that doesn’t mean Sonny’s portrayer isn’t the Boss. And that means that his words should be taken like gospel! That became perfectly clear when Benard shared a tongue-in-cheek video on Instagram.

“Mr. Evan Hofer doesn’t just have a pretty face and a 10-pack,” Sonny’s portrayer wrote with the clip, but he can also, “act!!! The only negative is sometimes he doesn’t listen to the boss.”

That last part became clear when he tried showing off one of Benard’s State of Mind shirts from his mental health vlog, only for Sonny’s portrayer to hilariously take him to task for flubbing the sale. Well, he didn’t actually flub it, as you can tell by the enamored comments, but the whole episode is more than worth a watch below!

And the Boss’ reach knows no bounds, because when Stephen A. Smith laughed at the duo and added how much he loved it, Benard informed him that “Brick is next!”

So let that be a lesson to anyone who talks about State of Mind, Maurice Benard’s great podcast. Wait, sorry! The greatest podcast! We meant to say greatest! We can listen, we promise!

