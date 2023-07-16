Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Times have certainly changed since General Hospital‘s Carly and Jason were married. For one thing, these days, Carly’s been shacking up with Drew. For another, Jason’s dead. Ostensibly. But since Steve Burton’s now busy getting his brains scrambled and unscrambled as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris, we don’t see Jason returning any time soon to woo Carly away from his pseudo twin.

But Burton and Laura Wright spent years together on General Hospital and have been doing daytime for decades and the two know the soap opera industry inside and out at this point. In fact, the two revealed during a recently shared live Q&A for Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) and Burton’s Stone Cold and the Jackal, they both started back in 1991 when Wright joined Loving and Burton General Hospital. (He did briefly appear on Days of Our Lives back in 1988, of course, but back then Harris was only recurring, so we’ll allow that it wasn’t a full daytime beginning.)

But in talking about the way things have changed over the past 30-plus years, the actors got into the jaw-dropping reality of just how much they have to shoot every day.

“I did nine shows in four days,” Wright revealed in the clip of shooting for General Hospital. And that was far, far different from back when she started on Loving, a half-hour show that allowed them to be done by 4:00 PM every day!

But it wasn’t just the fact that Loving was shorter that shortened the days. Burton explained that even on General Hospital, “In ’91 when I started, you did 21, 23 scenes.”

“You did one show a day,” Wright jumped in.

“One show,” he agreed, “yeah. Now we do 70 a day. So hence, her nine, ten shows in five days or four days. It’s crazy.”

And that doesn’t even take into account Days of Our Lives‘ breakneck speed, which shoots about six months in advance! Check out the clip below for all the details, plus an amusing anecdote about the golden days of All My Children… and Susan Lucci!

More: Is Erica Kane heading to Port Charles?

Times have certainly changed over the years, but through it all, soaps have endured and actors like Wright and Burton have continued to work their you-know-what’s off to entertain us, no matter what show they’re on. And for that, we’re eternally grateful!

While we’re reminiscing, check out or photo gallery commemorating ABC’s era of Love In the Afternoon.