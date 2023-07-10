General Hospital’s Laura Wright Shares Photos From a Romantic Getaway With Her Real-Life Love
General Hospital may be Carly’s world (and we’re all just living in it!), but portrayer Laura Wright is more than happy to get out of Port Charles while her character runs the show.
In the wee hours of July 10, the actress shared to Instagram glorious pictures of a romantic getaway with real-life boyfriend Wes Ramsey — you remember, General Hospital’s Peter August for that tortuous period of 2017 to 2022? I think most of us are sufficiently recovered from the trauma perpetuated by Faison’s slimy son to be delighted that the talented actor is kicking back and enjoying himself with his lady love. Which the sweet and candid photos definitely captured!
The besotted duo bask in the rays of the setting sun, with Wright’s blond locks whipping in the breeze and the blue waters of Lake Tahoe stretched out before them. Ramsey, too, rocks beachy long hair, transforming from that uptight supervillain aesthetic to relaxed California chill. Everything that makes you jealous when you’re sitting at home and scrolling your IG in your pajamas. (Ask us how we know.)
“First sunset in Lake Tahoe was just beautiful,” Wright captioned the shots of the “#sacredspace.”
“Beautiful,” echoed her reel-life love, Cameron Mathison in a comment. No doubt currently jailed Drew would be jealous, since the views at Pentonville aren’t nearly as picturesque!
