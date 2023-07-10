Credit: ABC screenshot

In General Hospital’s preview for the week of July 10 – 14, who is shot, and who was the target? Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

Last week, many friends and families gathered at the Metro Court to celebrate the holiday. Sonny asked Dante to dinner to request he be his best man at his wedding. Anna had drinks with Jordan out by the pool, but she later gave Jordan space when her booty-call Zeke appeared. Then things got even more awkward when both Portia and Curtis showed up. Meanwhile, Anna called Sonny to meet at the pool, as she had an important, and cryptic, message to give him about Valentin. Suddenly as Dante walked through with takeout for the kids at home, he spotted a gunman on the roof and ordered everyone to get down!

This week, Dante fires back at the gunman, and Chase joins Dante in trying to contain the gunfire. Chase quickly takes cover inside to call in three shots fired at the Metro Court, but he is unsure if anyone was injured.

Once the scene is contained, Dante informs Sonny and Anna that it was clear one of them was the target. Nina eventually shows up, and Sonny informs her that someone was hurt tonight.

The promo closes with Michael receiving a call, Trina looking up in the sky with shock, and Portia looking down with horror, as an innocent victim is the one who was hit during the chaos.

Read the General Hospital spoilers to find out who surprises Maxie, and who tries to outsmart Selina!

Before you go, check out the most recent memorable quotes from soaps from last week in the photo gallery below.

Video: General Hospital/Facebook