Shots Fired! But Who Took a Bullet On General Hospital?
The residents of General Hospital‘s Port Charles came together to celebrate the July Fourth holiday… only to have the joyous occasion marred by the sound of gunfire as an unknown, unseen gunman fired at those gathered around the Metro Court pool. But with so many locals in attendance — and so many potential motives in play — who wound up taking a bullet?
Lest you think the bullets might be blanks or perhaps misfired in such a way that no one is actually shot, think again. Because executive producer Frank Valentini says in the new Soap Opera Digest that “not only is someone shot, but after the shooting, a whole family’s lives will be completely changed and thrown off track.”
Ah, but which clan is about to be rocked?
Topping the list of potential targets are Anna and Sonny, what with her having been outed as a trader to her country and him involved in a seriously dangerous business deal. “There are those that are really angry,” Anna admitted to Jordan, “and they have every right to be, ’cause I did hurt a lot of people.”
Later, she passed a somewhat cryptic message from Valentin to Sonny, warning that Nina’s hubby-to-be is “not to speak to anyone new. If your contact person is to change, do not proceed until you’ve spoken to your original contact person.”
While either Sonny or Anna might well in the line of fire, our bet is that it will actually be someone else who winds up being shot… perhaps even because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time as opposed to the actual target!
Just before gunfire rang out, Portia had arrived at the Metro Court pool, ready to have a conversation with her estranged husband. And Curtis had earlier that day told Sam that he was anxious to forge a father/daughter bond with Trina. How tragic would it be were Curtis to be shot — and potentially even killed — before he and Trina could truly connect? Or might this situation be used to reveal that things aren’t quite what they seem where the paternity test was concerned?
