General Hospital’s Rebecca Herbst Breaks Bad News to Fans: ‘I’m So Very Sorry’
This one’s a bummer for General Hospital viewers and specifically Elizabeth fans. Ahead of the Fan Club Weekend, set for July 27 through July 30 in Glendale, CA, Rebecca Herbst has announced to ticket-holders that she can’t make it.
“Just wanted to let you guys know, due to personal reasons, I will no longer be having an event this year at Fan Club Weekend,” Herbst tweeted on July 5. “To those of you who purchased tickets, I know you’ve been contacted, but I’m so very sorry to cancel. I truly am.”
Just wanted to let you guys know, due to personal reasons, I will no longer be having an event this year at Fan Club Weekend. To those of you who purchased tickets, I know you’ve been contacted, but I’m so very sorry to cancel. I truly am. 😕
— RebeccaHerbst (@RebeccaLHerbst) July 5, 2023
This will be the first Fan Club Weekend held in person since 2019 — and the event’s 45th year. Wow. So, those who were looking forward to a hangout with Herbst off screen — especially since newly minted GH head nurse Elizabeth is only sporadically on screen — are no doubt disappointed. All is not lost, though! Herbst assured her Twitter followers that, in “exciting news,” her July 28 event time slot won’t remain empty. Another fan favorite is poised to have her very first Fan Club Weekend fête — Tabyana Ali.
More: Rebecca Herbst shares pics of “my babies”
“This beautiful soul has taken the time slot!” Herbst cheered of her co-star. “I highly suggest if you have the chance to meet her, do it! Her energy alone will fill you up. I promise you will not stop laughing.”
So, a sad note for Liz lovers has turned into something good — music to Trina supporters’ ears. See the entire event lineup for Fan Club Weekend and purchase tickets here. Sales close on July 15, so get ‘em fast.
Missing Rebecca Herbst already? Check out our photo gallery below of Elizabeth Webber’s highs and lows and loves and losses throughout the years.