General Hospital Alum Ricky Martin and His Husband ‘Transforming’ Their Relationship… by Divorcing
Looks like it’s time to shake your head, not your bon bon. Global pop sensation and former General Hospital star Ricky Martin has announced his split from hubby Jwan Yosef.
The ex-Menudo member took to Instagram on July 6, to share the news in both Spanish and English. “For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years,” he and Yosef said in a joint statement.
Credit: Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Martin and artist Yosef met in 2015 and were married in 2018. They share 4-year-old daughter Lucia and 3-year-old son Renn. Martin also has 14-year-old twin sons, Matteo and Valentino.
“Our greatest desire now is to continue to have a healthy family dynamic,” said Martin, stressing his and Yosef’s commitment to maintaining their genuine friendship while raising their kids together.
The musician and actor, who has in recent years been embroiled in scandal, is remembered by soap fans as dreamy crooner Miguel Morez, Lily Rivera’s childhood sweetheart and yet another man who couldn’t compete with Sonny for Brenda’s heart. He’ll next be seen on Apple TV+’s Palm Royale, as well as on tour with Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias later this year.
“As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage,” said Martin and Yosef. “We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives.”
