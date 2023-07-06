Credit: ABC

Get ready for some serious cuteness, folks. Port Charles’ Godfather-turned-doting-grandfather Maurice Benard has a brand-new grandson to spoil — and the little guy has a fierce bodyguard that puts all of the ones in Sonny’s employ on General Hospital to shame.

On July 5, Benard shared the most adorable video on Instagram of everyone meeting his daughter Cailey’s newborn second child, Milo. (Raise your hand if you remember when Cailey herself was tiny. OMG.) He beamed that Cailey and her husband are now “gonna be parents of two beautiful kids. And I’m gonna have so much fun enjoying the ride.”

Credit: ©John Paschal/jpistudios.com

But wait. You’re going to need a ticket for that ride, Grandpa. And the one selling access is Milo’s big sister, three-year-old Tiana — also known as TT. In the hilarious and heartwarming clip below, TT is quick to warn Benard not to get anywhere the baby. “Watching my granddaughter, TT meet her new baby brother Milo, brought incredible joy to my life!” posted Benard. “It didn’t matter that she didn’t want me touching her baby brother.”

Sonny may run things on screen, but clearly the boss of the Benard family is about four feet shorter and twice as fierce! Though they’ve only just met, no one is getting near her brother without her permission. TT sternly shakes her finger at the grown-ups and everything, before finally getting to hold little Milo in her lap as a proud Benard looks on. “No touch!” she reminds him, before busting out in giggles.

“If you are ever feeling down, just go, find yourself a child or a puppy, everything will turn around for you,” said Benard. And he’s right. If you need a mood boost, just watch this beautiful family moment — and if you’ve got ovaries, prepare for them to clench from the cute!

