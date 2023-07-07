Credit: ABC screenshot (2)

It’s a bittersweet “Sprinaversary” for the General Hospital viewers celebrating two years of Spencer and Trina’s ever-evolving relationship. Because in those two years, the fan-favorite pair has barely moved forward two inches while countless other pairings have flamed and fizzled in the same time span.

Trina Robinson, introduced in 2017 as a talk-to and sidekick for Josslyn Jacks, quickly became beloved in the hands of firecracker Sydney Mikayla. That’s why she ended up being the daughter of veteran character Taggert and Brook Kerr’s newly created Portia. And the love for Trina has only grown since Tabyana Ali made the part her own and carried her through a paternity reveal and high-jinks aboard the Haunted Star. It has been a long time since viewers had a young Black woman to root for this hard. When both actresses turned out to have fire chemistry with Nicholas Alexander Chavez’s Spencer Cassadine, it seemed like a no-brainer to put the characters in a frontburner teen romance. Instead, “Sprina” is barely on the stove — and their fans are rightfully heated!

Credit: ABC

It is summer. Remember when teen soap characters used to have major summer storylines rooted in their romances? I know, I’m ancient, but I’m still bitter that I missed Jagger, Karen and Jason ending up on an island that one year I was in India with my family. But I digress. And my wandering attention span is perfectly justified. Because the hot season for Spencer and Trina apparently involves babysitting his little brother and continuing to deal with the woman who drugged Trina and framed her for posting a sex tape of Joss and Cameron. Thrilling. All I’ve ever wanted from my 20-to-21-year-old soap characters is parenting content with a soupçon of “we’re going to pretend Esme never did anything racist because we love the actress.” And I love Avery Kristen Pohl, too. Don’t get me wrong! But this isn’t about her, and it shouldn’t be about Esme. Not at this stage of the game.

Trina and Spencer landed on the cover of People magazine’s General Hospital 60th anniversary edition and have continued to be featured by the publication, as well as other major media sites. They grab headlines like they’re going out of style, and General Hospital is basking in the publicity and buzz. So why can’t the characters grab each other on screen and do what young people do on soaps — i.e. each other? The duo has shared but a handful of kisses — and one swoon-worthy instance of Trina leaping into Spencer’s arms — and in the Year of Our Genie Francis 2023, it is extremely ridiculous that they haven’t gone any further. Add in that Chavez is poised to take a leave of absence to film Season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s Monster and the glacial pace of their relationship becomes even more dire.

This is the same show which gave us Tom Hardy and Simone Ravelle dealing with the difficulties of an interracial relationship, ultimately culminating in a splashy soap opera wedding in 1988. Thirty-five years later, Spencer still hasn’t seen Trina in her skivvies (no, I’m not counting a bikini). He’s too busy changing baby Ace’s diapers. Let’s get real, General Hospital. Give “Sprina” Nation what they want — and what these characters have definitely earned. Stop holding Trina and Spencer hostage like the Metro Court crisis of 2007. Or like the pre-Loving v. Virginia 1960s.

