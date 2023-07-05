Credit: ABC (6)

It’s beginning to look like the end of the road for one General Hospital pot stirrer, because as we all know, there’s only a single character who can live a life of crime without fear of being written out of Port Charles, and that’s Sonny. Who are we worried is in danger? Read on.

Credit: ABC screenshot

Crime Pays Pretty Well, Actually

We’ll grant you that Gladys has never exactly walked the straight and narrow. But lately, she’s gone from merely opportunistic to downright diabolical, stealing from Sasha, framing Cody and now this. Somewhere, Brando has to be shaking his head in disbelief.

For our part, we’re concerned that Gladys’ debt to Ms. Wu is driving her toward the point of no return. Sure, General Hospital will forgive anything for a frontburner character. (Luke’s rape of Laura, Sonny making a drug-addicted stripper of high-schooler Karen, Ava’s murder of Connie, Nikolas’ hit on Hayden, Nina’s kidnapping of newborn Avery, Britt’s years of villainy… Need we go on?) But a supporting player is a different story. And we’d hate to lose the gem that is Bonnie Borroughs.

Credit: ABC screenshot

Appreciating What We Have in a Have-Not

What’s more, Gladys brings to Port Charles something that’s in relatively short supply: somebody who’s not made of money (and wants it!). It’s fun and all watching the show’s Richie Riches play Monopoly with their megabucks. But can any of us really relate to them? Eh, no. When we think about splurging, it’s on a large coffee, not a medium one, not “Oh hey, sure, let me just buy the Metro Court today. Why not?”

So fingers crossed, when Gladys gets busted, Sonny will lend her his Teflon spray long enough to keep her out of prison. Maybe her punishment for her misdeeds can be more creative. Make her work off her debts as the Quartermaines’ new maid or sling clam chowder at Kelly’s.

