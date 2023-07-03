Credit: ABC screenshot

In General Hospital’s preview for the week of July 3 – 7, even betrayal is in the air. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

After making a deal to save Carly from prison, the courts ultimately rejected the plea bargain Drew and his lawyer worked out and instead of giving Drew six months at Shady Brook, he got three years in a federal prison! Coming up, Drew reports to Pentonville, and Carly confides in Sam that she misses him already.

Also this week Gladys betrays Sasha in the most horrifying way, a new low even for Gladys.

Deep in debt to Ms. Wu, Gladys had been stealing from Sasha’s bank account to pay her back. But with Sasha wanting to dissolve the guardianship, Gladys’ piggy bank is about to run dry. Fortunately for Gladys, Sasha’s new doctor happens to be a player at Ms. Wu’s games. He’s even offered to pay her debts, for a favor.

In the preview, Gladys calls Sasha’s new doctor, Monty, and asks if he did it? Flash to the doctor giving Sasha the bottle of pills, saying to her, “Just as we discussed.”

On the phone, the smiling Monty tells Gladys it’s only a matter of time. She notes it’s the only move she has left. What was Sasha originally prescribed, and what have Gladys and the doctor actually given her?

Read the General Hospital spoilers to find out who Tracy summons, and what dangerous event occurs at the Metro Court.

