Hell must be having the rare cool front, because the week of July 3 on General Hospital, Nina agrees to do something that we — and definitely Carly — would never have dreamed that she was capable of. What? Keep reading…

Early on in the week, Willow learns not only that she can go home but that a small bubble of people will be allowed to visit her, Soap Opera Digest reports. And since she’s been all over Michael about forgiving Sonny, she gets to thinking, “Oh, maybe I should practice what I preach.”

Translation: She invites Nina to be a part of her bubble. Needless to say, Sonny’s moll is over the moon — but, strings come attached to the all-access pass to her daughter. “Willow essentially warns her that Carly will also be in that bubble,” Katelyn MacMullen tells the magazine, “so any sort of feud or tension of anything like that, Nina needs to quash if she wants to stay in the bubble.”

And who wants to leave the bubble?!? So Nina agrees to do the unthinkable: be in a room with Carly without glaring daggers at her or hurling barbs. “Nina says she’s willing to do whatever it takes,” MacMullen recounts, “including being cordial to Carly.”

Ah, but can Nina really pull it off? After all, nobody knows how to push her buttons better than Carly. And it's not for nothing that the duo rank so high on our countdown of soaps' all-time fiercest female feuds.