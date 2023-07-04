Credit: Crown Media United States LLC/Rhonda Dent Photography

If there’s anything or anyone Sonny does not need in his life right now on General Hospital, it’s probably ex-flame Brenda rolling into town. Life in Port Charles is complicated enough as it is for him, between Nina’s family drama (and whistle-blowing secret), Michael’s vendetta, Carly’s SEC problems and now “Eddie” running around wanting his music career going again. Brenda’s return would really throw things out of whack for him!

And that’s why it would make for some amazingly soapy drama! But while Maurice Benard and Vanessa Marcil did reconnect recently and reminisce over old times on General Hospital, there’s no word, as of now, about Marcil and Brenda making a return. Luckily, it still sounds like the actress will be returning to our screens soon!

According to her Instagram post, Marcil is filming a new project coming this fall — and she’s working with her son, Kassius Marcil-Green! “New York City filming Loves, Lies and Videotape,” she shared with a teaser photo. Coming this fall…”

There weren’t a whole lot of details about the project, but we did glean a few tidbits!

For one thing, it seems to be a collaboration between mother and son and educator and TikTok star Joanna Johnson, AKA unlearn16. And from what we saw, it seems to be a blend of slice-of-life and comedy, which is something Johnson has become famous for!

And there was one little teaser video between Marcil and Johnson, though, on the Love Lies and Videotape Instagram page. And all we’ll say is watch it until the end for a little Port Charles surprise! Does this mean we’ll be getting a General Hospital tie in somehow?

For the record, it seems like Johnson does end up in those scrubs — at the full-body MRI screening place — at least from what we could tell from some of the behind-the-scenes clips Marcil shared on her Instagram stories of the two sitting down with comedian Maysoon Zayid and Marcil-Green! Oh, and there was also what looks like a party bus in another story?

Whatever the project entails, it definitely seems like it’ll be a wild ride, and we can’t wait to see what Marcil and company create for us! She certainly seemed to get her fans excited with the news after a New York City event — and that’s good enough for us!

