‘Let Us Dance With Our Demons’: General Hospital’s Chad Duell Plots a Game-Changing ‘Rebellion’
Michael has been dealing with a lot of changes on General Hospital in the past few months. There’s fatherhood, Willow’s health crises, Drew’s prison sentence, Carly’s massive fine that’s set to bankrupt her. And that’s on top of all he’d secretly been doing with Dex to get the goods on Sonny since… when did that whole plot start? Well, no matter. The point is, it would be understandable if he were to get introspective from time to time.
Outside of impending fatherhood, Chad Duell’s life, on the other hand, hasn’t been going through quite as much upheaval as Michael has been facing. But the actor’s clearly been taking some time lately to look inward and share some of his thoughts with friends and fans on social media.
In his latest Instagram post, he tackled some especially weighty matters with a poetic touch and a peek at the black and white world of a new photoshoot.
Turned away from the camera, but looking back at us all, he writes, “In the darkest corners of our souls, where shadows dance and doubts lurk, we find the raw beauty of our humanity. Embrace the jagged edges, for they bear the scars of battles fought, the triumphs of resilience, and the audacity to rise above. So let us dance with our demons, crack jokes with our fears, and let our laughter be the rebellion that echoes through the abyss.”
Credit: ABC screenshot
And perhaps there’s something in there that Michael could learn. Perfection is impossible. It’s the flaws, wounds and dark edges that lie within us all that make us human. We can hide from them, or we can face them and rise above them. And Michael and Willow’s family, from Carly to Sonny and Nina, are full of flaws, darkness and wounds they’ve amassed over the years.
Perhaps Michael (and Willow… and Josslyn) would be happier if they embraced their family for who they are, rather than try to push them away or run from them. Heck, Carly had a point back when she told Michael they weren’t going to take Sonny down to save her. He may not be perfect, but he keeps them safe and whoever came after him would likely be far worse.
Take a look at our photo gallery covering everyone in the Corinthos clan to take a full look at this flawed family.