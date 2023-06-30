Credit: ABC

Jon Lindstrom has been in the soap business for decades, not just on General Hospital and Port Charles, but stretching all the way back to Santa Barbara in the ’80s. That means, sadly, that he’s had to say goodbye to more than a few fellow daytime actors over the years, from Sonya Eddy’s surprise passing late last year, to Nicolas Coster’s death just earlier this week.

Coster and Lindstrom were both on Santa Barbara back in its early days as the wonderfully alliterative Lionel Lockridge and Mark McCormick, respectively. And Lindstrom has never forgotten his daytime friend.

“Nicolas Coster has left us,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “One of my favorite people I’ve had the honor and pleasure to work, and become friends, with in this showbiz journey. He taught many of us youngsters how to scuba dive and I think of Nick every time I put on a tank. Got to be with him there night he finally won his Emmy, which made him very proud. R.I.P.”

Though he’d been on TV for decades, it wasn’t until 2017 that Coster took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting or Guest Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series for his work on The Bay. It was long overdue.

And while fans are well aware of Coster’s film and TV achievements, not quite as many know that he was also a certified scuba instructor who, apparently, was all-too happy to share his expertise with his younger co-stars and friends. It wasn’t just scuba diving he had a passion for, though, as the actor was also an avid mariner. So it shouldn’t be much surprise that he founded the Challenges Foundation to help teach wounded combat veterans how to sail and scuba dive.

As Lindstrom could tell you, that’s just the kind of man he was. Godspeed, indeed. Our hearts go out to Lindstrom and all those who knew and loved Coster in this tough time.

