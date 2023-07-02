Credit: ABC (3)

The corner into which General Hospital has painted Nina just keeps getting smaller. In fact, at this point, it may be so tiny that there’s no way out. Which may not only be fine, it may actually be the catalyst for a plot twist we should’ve seen coming all along!

‘You Want Bad? I’ll *Give* You Bad!’

When the truth comes out that Nina tipped off the SEC to Carly’s insider trading, all hell is going to break loose. Carly is going to hit the roof. Drew is going to be like, “Seriously? While I was trying to save your daughter’s life?” Willow will freeze out Nina. (Well, freeze her out even more.) Michael will get to sing a chorus of “I told ya so.” Obviously, Sonny will show his fiancée the door. Wiley probably won’t even let Grandma play with his blocks.

In response, Nina could zag when we expect her to zig. It’s not hard to imagine her throwing herself a big ol’ pity party. But what if she doesn’t? What if the show decides to go the opposite route and have her be all alike, “Well, ya know what, Carly? If ya don’t wanna get busted for insider trading, maybe ya shouldn’t insider-trade.”

Nina would just be warming up, too. Ticked at Sonny for how quickly he threw her over because of something she did to his ex, the woman scorned would sidle up to Robert and offer him all the insider information that she possesses about the kingpin’s organization. And what she doesn’t know about it, she’s willing to make up. Yeah, we’re talking full-on villainess here!

Credit: ABC screenshot

Risking Her Neck

Next, Nina targets Willow and Michael. If her daughter wants nothing to do with her, fine. She’ll go after Wiley. Retaining Scotty to represent her, she files a motion to have “Millow” declared unfit parents so that she can seize custody of her grandson herself. On what grounds? Having overheard a telltale conversation between Josslyn and Dex, Nina can testify that Michael was not only aware of his father’s unlawful activities, he had been trying to bring him down… but had decided to let him carry on his life of crime!

As all of this is going on, those who still care about Nina — basically just Ava and Valentin at that point — warn her that she’s playing with fire. Sonny says the same. “Remember when I used to say I loved you to death?” he asks. “I’m about to show you exactly what that means. You wait, baby.”

In the end, an attempt is made on Nina’s life. But whodunit? An enraged Carly? Sonny, driven mad by his fiancee’s betrayal? Michael? Willow? Or… will the “near-death experience” be but a ploy cooked up by Valentin and Ava to protect Nina from herself? If her enemies think that someone is trying to kill her, they themselves wouldn’t dare, Val and Ava reckon. Crazy, yes, but so crazy that — gulp — it might be the only way that Nina emerges from the mess she’s made with a pulse!

