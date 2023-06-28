Credit: Getty Images

Something tells us General Hospital‘s Haley Pullos would happily switch places with her former on-screen alter ego right about now. Sure, Molly is struggling with infertility issues as she and TJ try to turn their dream of starting a family into a reality. But things are far more dire for Pullos, who has now officially been charged in relation to last month’s head-on collision.

According to TMZ, Pullos has been charged with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a blood alcohol content reading of .08 or higher, and one count of hit-and-run, a misdemeanor.

The initial police report indicated that Pullos was allegedly driving on a freeway in Pasadena when she suddenly served into oncoming traffic. TMZ has also reported that the driver of the vehicle into which she allegedly crashed, Courtney Wilder, has filed a lawsuit against Pullos.

Although police allegedly found both marijuana edibles and miniature bottles of tequila when searching Pullos’ vehicle following the crash, the actress has reportedly plead not guilty to the various charges. The initial reports also indicated that the actress was somewhat belligerent at the scene. To wit, when a firefighter attempted to determine the extent of her damages, she allegedly struck him and shouted, “This is a $400 [expletive] shirt!” In fact, this claim has made its way into Wilder’s lawsuit, which TMZ reports claims that she showed more concern about the “overpriced shirt” than the damage caused by the accident (photos of which can be seen below).

Freeway Rescue – 134/Orange Grove. Early this morning PFD responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue of occupants from both vehicles. Cause is unknown but always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and stay off your phone. pic.twitter.com/mkuM7ZFfJ3 — Pasadena Fire Dept. (@PasadenaFD) April 29, 2023

Currently, the part of Molly is being played by Holiday Mia Kriegel. In a sadly ironic twist, Pullos’ accident came just as Molly’s story was, at long last, beginning to pick up steam. Shortly after the crash, Pullos told Soap Opera Digest podcast, “Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I’m doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover.” She added, “I will be back as soon as possible!”

More: General Hospital alum mourns tragic loss

And while Kriegel was announced as a “temporary” recast, it seems likely that given the circumstances, Pullos will not be stepping back into Molly’s shoes anytime soon. In the meantime, a preliminary hearing in her case is set for sometime next month.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a soap star has been involved in an off-screen incident more dramatic than those unfolding on air, as shown in the gallery below.