Credit: Getty Images for IN Close Entertainment

For better or worse, life is full of ups and downs. Sometimes we see them coming, other times they surprise us in the most painful of ways. Just a little over a month ago, General Hospital alum Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan) was introducing the world to the adorable new addition to his family. Now he has to say goodbye to another beloved member.

The Good Trouble actor took to his Instagram stories to share the news that his grandmother passed away, along with a heartbreakingly vulnerable tribute to her.

“I’m crushed,” Craig wrote. “I miss you already. I love you so much, my Mima. I should’ve gone one more time. I didn’t think it would come this soon. I hope ghosts are real. I hope you will visit me again. I love you, grandma.”

And along with it, he gave us an intimate look at his family and his childhood, sharing a photo of himself as a toddler, sitting in his grandmother’s lap, arm wrapped around her as she smiled gently to the camera.

As if it isn’t hard enough to lose someone we love, it always feels so much more difficult when we lose someone we weren’t expecting. We’re beset by “what ifs” and “if onlys,” stuck wondering why we didn’t go see them sooner or tell them we loved them more often. The good news is, that doesn’t mean they didn’t know how we felt, and we’re sure Craig’s grandmother passed knowing how beloved she was.

Whether our loved ones visit us again after death or not, they’ll always be with us. Our hearts go out to Craig and his family, and our thoughts are with them in this difficult time.

If you’d like, leave your condolences for the actor, then take a moment to reflect on all the daytime stars we’ve lost so far in 2023.