It’s tough to say what makes some daytime couples work and others fail. More often than not, it just seems to come down to chemistry. Some have it, others don’t. Luckily for General Hospital, Spencer and Trina very clearly fall into the first category because they’ve got chemistry in spades!

And while Nicholas Alexander Chavez told People that a lot of what makes a couple resonate with viewers is carefully built by putting the effort into building them up, “No matter how much work you do, if you don’t have that chemistry, that little something that exists between people, I don’t know if it’s going to read as good.”

That chemistry is especially vital with a couple as beset by troubles as Spencer and Trina. It took years of nearly never-ending angst just to get to their first kiss and then practically before they knew it, ”Sprina” were plunged into the Ice Princess saga.

As far as Tabyana Ali is concerned, that’s just part of the allure, like moths to flames — twin flames, if we’re going to be specific! “There’s a period of time before twin flames can be together,” she told People. “They have to go through this up-and-down tumultuous ride to have the calm waters. They must have the thunderstorm before they get to the sunset.”

The question, though, is whether they’ll ever actually get to that sunset. Not that we want to see them riding off into it, of course! But if “Sprina” could just slow down, catch their breath a bit and enjoy it, maybe that wouldn’t be so bad?

Maybe. But don’t count on it anytime soon, especially since they jumped straight from Victor’s world-ending threat to Spencer trying to get custody of Esme’s son. Even aside from the fact that Spencer’s already lying to Trina about Esme, raising a kid isn’t easy for anyone. Taking care of baby with as complicated and troubled a lineage as Ace is pretty much bound to cause problems for Spencer and Trina at some point.

But that doesn’t mean it’ll be the end of them.

“It’s difficult for them to be happy,” Ali admitted. “But they are willing to work through it together and fight [to be] together. It’s like, ‘Y’all ain’t separating us. We are a duo. We’re tied at the hip. We’re glued.'”

When it comes right down to it, though, maybe that’s the whole point. Maybe “Sprina” works so well because of all the hardships, rather than in spite of them. They’re a couple who can tackle virtually any crisis together, who thrive on excitement and drama.

Or, as Ali told People, “Spencer and Trina can’t just settle in, be cute and comfortable. They just don’t have that break.”

Whether that’s enough to get them through the long-term still remains to be seen, but so far, it’s paid off in spades. So for now, we guess all we have to say is keep it coming!

