General Hospital Preview: Mason Means Business and Sends a Frightening Message to Ava
In General Hospital’s preview for the week of June 26 – 30, even Ned’s amnesia might not protect Nina. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
At The Savoy, “Eddie Maine,” aka Ned Quartermaine, approaches Nina. Even after the bump on his head, forgetting his identity as Ned, and conveniently that it was Nina who turned Drew and Carly into the SEC, it seems Ned is still drawn to Nina. Meanwhile, at the hospital, Ned’s family is frantic when they find he’s not in his room.
Mason has ordered Ava to find out as much as she can know about Sonny’s involvement with the Pikeman group. The problem is, Sonny doesn’t leave that kind of information lying around his home, and his office is locked up tight. Coming up, Austin warns Ava that Mason is a very impatient man and there is no one who is off limits to him.
This week, in the park, Pilar locates Ava and frantically informs her that Avery is gone, she’s disappeared! However, all may not be as it seems, as Austin has convinced Ava that the protective Pilar needs to go and be replaced by someone who might be more open to helping them snoop around Sonny’s place for what Mason wants. Is this simply a ploy to get Pilar fired? Or is Avery really missing?
Read the General Hospital spoilers to find out who Trina shares her feelings with, who Lucy turns to for help, and what Elizabeth receives.
Before you go, check out who could be Austin and Mason’s boss in the photo gallery below.
Video: General Hospital/Facebook