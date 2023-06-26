General Hospital’s Sofia Mattsson Introduces Her Beautiful Baby Girl: ‘Hi, Little One!’
Sofia Mattsson didn’t have to wait for her birthday this year to receive the best present ever; she got it ahead of time, courtesy of the stork!
As the General Hospital leading lady shared on June 26, she “couldn’t ask for a better birthday than spending it with my girl who’s a little over one month today! Born May 21.
“Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes!” she added. “[I’m] feeling very grateful.”
In response to her Instagram post, the actress, whose son with husband Thomas Payton turns 2 in July — read all about his “debut” here — was showered with congratulations from friends and co-stars, among them Katelyn MacMullen (Willow), who exclaimed, “Hi, little one!” and Laura Wright (Carly), who marveled that the baby was “oooh so beautiful!”
Sasha’s portrayer worked well into her pregnancy, she revealed in May. In fact, she was still “filming at 38+ weeks,” she Instagrammed. “Let’s hope my water doesn’t break during the scenes.
“[It] would probably make a great blooper, though,” she continued.
Even if that had happened, Mattsson would have had nothing to worry about. “I’ve got my catcher’s mitt on standby, girl,” joked castmate Kate Mansi (Kristina). And hey, it does pay to be prepared — especially in a town as unpredictable as Port Charles.
