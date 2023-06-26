Credit: ABC screenshot

Kristina Corinthos, aka the middle and oft-forgotten Davis Girl, is finally poised for a big storyline on General Hospital now that Days of Our Lives alum Kate Mansi has taken on the role — carrying a baby for little sis Molly and her partner TJ. But what if the arc we think we’re getting isn’t what’s gestating at all?

Krissy has returned to the canvas brimming with ideas for a new LGBTQ+ center, all philanthropic and whatnot. She’s feeling so giving and altruistic that she’ll loan her eggs and her womb to her sister, who never seemed to want children before but magically wants them now for plot reasons. General Hospital viewers have seen this standard-issue soap surrogacy plot more than once over the years. Whether it was Lucy carrying Serena for Dominique and Scott or Maxie offering to bake Dante and Lulu’s love muffins. And we know this could go a handful of predictable ways. For instance…

Kristina successfully gets pregnant for TJ and Molly, everything goes fine, and in nine months or so, we get another adorbs infant we’ll never see again after the initial squeeful screen time. (Ha, OK, that’s unlikely! Because this is a soap.) Or, say TJ and Molly’s test tube tyke doesn’t take root in Krissy’s uterus, but our sexually fluid fave gets some sexual fluids from a hot one-nighter with a man. That might be her stepsister Josslyn’s boyfriend Dex, some handsome dude off the street, or even prospective dad TJ himself. After all, if it’s Kristina’s egg anyhow, why not do it the old-fashioned way?

Basically a rehash of Maxie getting pregnant with Georgie with a little less blackmail and Britt (RIP) involved. We’ll see the same kind of tug-of-war over the fetus’ maternity or paternity, conflict between Krissy and Molly, and lots of pining for somebody off limits, whether it’s the baby or the babydaddy.

Here’s where things get interesting! What if this leads to a whole new outlook for Kristina? With Michael and Dex’s schemes against Sonny getting nowhere, and tension growing between Dex and Joss, the time is ripe for a shakeup. Sonny and Alexis’ beloved firecracker could blow up multiple storylines at once. Say that bump ’n’ grind for a baby bump with Dex involves some pillow talk. Jason Lite lets slip that moves are being made against Kristina’s dear ol’ dad. He begs her to stay quiet about his plans and their romp. “Joss can’t know.” Cue carrying a helluva secret along with a baby that isn’t TJ and Molly’s.

OK, so she won’t tell Josslyn or Molly about her hetero hookup. But as a Daddy’s girl to the core, Krissy runs straight to Sonny and spills. “Everyone’s been lying to you, Dad.” Reeling from Michael and Dex’s betrayal, shattering all his barware, the Teflon don turns all his favor to Kristina. “You’re the only one I can trust,” he tells his oldest daughter. She offers him a shoulder to lean on and a nonjudgmental ear, especially as he’s also dealing with Nina ratting out Carly and Drew. “I’ll always be on your side,” she swears.

And lo, our pregnant princess is reborn as the queer mob queen we always knew she could be. Making that cringey reality show Kristina tried to launch years ago into a potential true crime series! Move over Lucky Santangelo. But that’s only the beginning, as Detective Valerie Spencer comes back to the PCPD on a mission, with cuffs and a collar in mind…

