June hasn’t been easy for General Hospital‘s Kristina Wagner (Felicia). Just two weeks ago, she and Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco) paid tribute to their son Harrison on the first anniversary of his heartbreaking death. When one fan wondered on Twitter how she continues to work on General Hospital breathing life and love into Felicia, Wagner had a simple answer.

“I get by with help from my friends,” she tweeted. “Can’t go through a crisis without help.”

Drawing strength from friends and loved ones is a truth we all discover at some point in life. And sadly, it’s one that Wagner may need to draw upon again as she says farewell to another beloved family member.

On Wednesday, June 21, Wagner took to Twitter once again to share the news that her mom passed away just three days earlier. It was June 18, Father’s Day. The timing could have been tragic, especially as the actress had already lost her father. But instead, she chose to approach her loss with love in heart.

“My mother passed away on Father’s Day this year to be with her husband, my Dad,” Wagner shared on Twitter along with a picture of the joyous couple from decades past. “Weren’t Carolyn and Leonard a charming couple? Reunited at last.”

Though the loss of our parents is something we all have to face at some point in our lives, that doesn’t make it easier. That’s something friends and fans echoed as they reached out to Wagner with their condolences, along with a healthy dose of understanding. At least we can take heart that once they’re gone, they’re reunited with loved ones and, in the case of Wagner’s parents, with each other.

It’s clear from the photo she shared of the two of them, how much love and joy they had for each other. Sometimes, we can’t ask for anything more than that. Our thoughts are with Wagner and her family during this difficult time.

