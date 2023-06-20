Credit: ABC

Something was clearly up in the early hours of Tuesday morning when most folks are asleep. General Hospital‘s Nancy Lee Grahn took a shocking and hard turn when she allegedly tweeted that the FBI was after her and she was afraid for her life, which was… odd. Fan reaction varied from confusion to thinking it was a joke and suggesting she use her “connections” in the WSB to help her out.

And then, after a few more bizarre tweets, “Grahn” supposedly shared that she’s “no longer a part of General Hospital. I’m sorry to all the fans this may upset, but I feel like it’s time to move onto bigger and better things.”

And while that first tweet went largely unnoticed, this one got quite a bit more attention as fans mourned the news and wished her the best… until a few of them started pointing out what was becoming increasingly obvious. From the profile photo change to the tenuous grasp of grammar and the nonsensical tweets, Grahn had been hacked.

no longer apart of @GeneralHospital. im sorry to all the fans this may upset, but i feel like its time to move onto bigger and better things – nancy — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) June 20, 2023

Shortly after her supposed exit, the account claimed that Grahn had taken back control and bizarrely blamed it on General Hospital live-tweeter WubsNet, it backtracked shortly after, finally admitting that there was a hacker in the driver’s seat.

From claiming to be out of the show, to going after the GH fandom, it seems clear that this wasn’t just your average hacker trying to scam folks, but someone was far more personal from someone who targeted Grahn specifically.

Hopefully, the actress manages to regain control shortly, though as of this posting, she hadn’t managed to update the fans on her still (so far as we can tell) secure Instagram or Facebook accounts.

