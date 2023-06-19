1 / 10 <p>Jennifer is the daughter of Luke Spencer’s late associate, Mob boss Frank Smith. Luke once used her to try and gain control of her father’s empire, but she fell obsessively in love with him. She’s schemed several times over the years to marry Luke and was devastated when he was declared dead. She was eventually set up by Victor Cassadine and son Valentin for stealing the Ice Princess from Luke and “killing him,” and remains in prison for the crimes. However, shortly before this went down, Jennifer was speaking with a mysterious person on the West Coast who seemed interested in moving in on Sonny’s territory. Could Jennifer somehow be connected to Austin and Mason?</p>

2 / 10 <p>Olivia Jerome is the daughter of the late Mob boss Victor Jerome and a sibling to Ava and ill-fated Julian Jerome. Originally killed off by her brother, Olivia made a return from the dead and was still as obsessed as ever with Anna Devane and Duke Lavery, who was dead at that point. When Olivia learned Duke had a son, Griffin Munro, she began to fixate on him. After a failed attempt to blow up General Hospital, she was deemed insane and sent to Darkham Asylum, though most recently Ava noted that her sister was now in Pentonville. Mason, in blackmailing Ava, seemed to dismiss Olivia’s existence. However, she’s just the right kind of crazy to lead a band of mountain misfits and form a new Mob family.</p>

3 / 10 <p>Cassandra was a drug-trafficking hypochondriac who had a past working with Valentin Cassadine. She came to Port Charles to expand her opioid drug empire, clashing with both Sonny Corinthos and eventually Cyrus Renault. After an altercation with Nina Reeves involving a drugged syringe left Cassandra in a coma, she would return a few years later to exact revenge on her enemies. Eventually, she was apprehended and to be extradited to the Hague to face trial but managed to escape and take Valentin’s daughter Charlotte hostage to force him to help her flee town. He arranged for a small boat, and as she sped off in it, discovered that he’d also arranged for a bomb to blow it to smithereens. Cassandra has cheated death once before and has a score to settle with Sonny, who warned her that he would make sure once she was out of prison, she got a death sentence. So she’s a good candidate for Ma Pautauk. </p>

4 / 10 <p>Anna’s twin sister Alex has assumed her identity on more than one occasion, including initially years ago to seduce Cesar Faison. That tryst resulted in the birth of their son Peter August. After a memory-swap procedure left Anna believing for years that she, not Alex, was Peter’s mother, and she had given him up for adoption, Anna was later devastated to learn the truth. In a confrontation between the sisters on the <em>Haunted Star</em>, Alex went overboard and was presumed dead but later turned up on a videotape to reveal to Peter who his true mother was. Alex’s body was never found, and weapons like the ones Pikeman is shipping are just the type of power that could tempt Alex. After all, she tried to acquire the deadly biological weapon the Chimera Project not so long ago.</p>

5 / 10 <p>The magazine editor we originally met as Kate Howard was really Sonny’s old flame, Bensonhurst babe Connie. They rekindled their affair just in time for her split personality to separate them again. Eventually, Connie discovered that her new publisher Derek Wells was a back-from-the-dead Julian. She planned to tip off Sonny. Before she could, however, Julian’s sister Ava shot and killed her. So if she could have survived — somehow! — she’d definitely be holding some grudges against both Ava and Sonny, making her a great candidate for Mason’s lady boss! </p>

6 / 10 <p>Madeline was the mother of Nina and sister to Liesl Obrecht. A greedy socialite, she drugged her daughter 20 years earlier and let everyone think she had died and her husband Silas Clay had had something to do with her demise and disappearance. She then checked the comatose Nina into the Crichton-Clark Clinic in order to take control of her late husband’s money that was left to Nina. She also made sure to have the twins Nina delivered while in a coma given away to others to raise. Eventually, Nina awakened, only to be told that she had miscarried. When Madeline’s crimes began to unravel, she killed Silas and let Nina take the fall for it but was eventually remanded to Pentonville. There, she suffered a mysterious heart attack that never seemed to make sense and died. While Madeline was always more about the money than the power, she definitely fits the bill of a sadistic, frightening woman who may have taught a young Mason and Austin everything she knows about manipulation.</p>

7 / 10 <p>Faith came to Port Charles to take down Sonny, whom she blamed for the death of her husband Rosco — you know, of the Rosco crime family. In her attempts to get to Sonny, she became involved with his half brother Ric Lansing and later teamed up with Lorenzo against the (cough) coffee importer. She even went so far as to kill everyone at a meeting of the five families, though she later learned from Sonny that his lackey Jason Morgan had survived. (Of course he had.) Faith was eventually killed by a hitman hired by A.J. Quartermaine. Her likely lack of love for Sonny, and the Quartermaines, puts her in the running for Austin and Mason’s mysterious boss. </p>

8 / 10 <p>Young Sage came to Port Charles to exact revenge on Alexis Davis for the murder of her father, Luis Alcazar, Lorenzo’s twin brother. Luis had been the head of the Alcazar “family business” and was out to destroy Sonny. Her later pursuit of Dillon Quartermaine introduced her to his mother Tracy Quartermaine and found her butting heads with Brook Lynn and Georgie Jones. Alas, a night of seances and spooks at the Quartermaine mansion ended with Sage being murdered and left in a freezer by Mary Bishop, who was trying to kill Emily Quartermaine. With Austin originally in town to try and fleece the Qs, perhaps Sage is alive and well and trying to rebuild her family’s empire. And if Peter August taught us anything, being left for dead in a freezer isn’t always permanent!</p>

9 / 10 <p>Celia hasn’t been seen in decades, not since she left Port Charles to go back to her family in New York City. She was Edward’s cousin and was married to Jimmy Lee Holt before they knew he was Edward’s son from an affair, thus related. Egads! Jimmy Lee would later marry Charity Gatlin and leave town disgraced, only for their son Austin Gatlin-Holt to come to town to seek to restore his father’s name among the Quartermaine family. So is it so hard to believe Celia could be the big bad boss possibly secretly giving birth to one of Jimmy Lee’s offspring?</p>