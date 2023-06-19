General Hospital Preview: Faced With No Way Out, Will Nina Finally Confess?
In General Hospital’s preview for the week of June 19 – 23, how long will Ned’s amnesia keep Nina’s secret safe? Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
Knowing that Ned knew she turned Carly and Drew into the SEC, but was currently unconscious after a fall at the pool, Nina knew time was not on her side, which is why she removed her engagement ring, resigned to the fact it was over for her and Sonny. She headed to the hospital, considering confessing all, when Sonny noticed her ring was missing. Coming up, Sonny lets Nina know that he’s concerned about her and the way she’s been acting.
Nina is present when Brook Lynn reveals to Sonny that her father doesn’t know who he is. Yes, the fact that Ned thinks he’s his rock-n-roll persona Eddie Maine is an 11th-hour save for Nina at the moment.
Elsewhere, Olivia cries to TJ, “How do I get my husband back?” The bigger question might be, how long or could this case of twisted amnesia last? And what will it lead Ned to do in the coming weeks… or months?
Meanwhile, possibly still contemplating confessing all, Ava warns Nina that if Sonny finds out the truth now she’ll be under the gun with no way out!
Read the General Hospital spoilers to find out who summons Gladys, and who offers Portia advice.
