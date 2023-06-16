Credit: ABC; Jill Johnson/JPI

When General Hospital had Ned fall into the pool seconds before he could rock Nina’s world by revealing her big secret, we knew there’d be more to the story. Might, we wondered, the show actually kill Ned off, despite having gotten nothing but grief over past Quartermaine family deaths? More likely, we assumed, was Ned waking up with amnesia, unable to recall his name, let alone the fact that Nina was the person who’d called the SEC on Carly and Drew.

But what we definitely never imagined was that after a few days in the hospital, Ned would wake up and think himself to be Eddie Maine!

“Who?” newer viewers might be asking. Which is a little bit sad, because it means they don’t know about one of the most wonderful love stories to ever unfold in Port Charles (and Brooklyn, New York). But we’ll do our best to give you the Reader’s Digest version of the tale.

See, it all began when Ned — not exactly thrilled with his life as an ELQ exec — got it into his head that what he really wanted to be was a rock star. It was while performing under the pseudonym “Eddie Maine” that he would cross paths with a woman who’d change his life: Lois Cerullo. And while sparks immediately flew between the pair, there was one very big problem: Even as “Eddie” was falling for Lois (and vice versa), Ned (who at that time was using his dad’s surname, Ashton) was involved with scheme queen Katherine Bell.

“Eddie” married his lady love Lois, while Ned also tied the knot… although his union with Katherine was born not of romance but blackmail. Things came to a particularly nasty (although fun for the audience, as the clip below proves) head when during Katherine’s birthday party, Lois popped out of the cake and declared, “Happy Birthday to Mrs. Ned Ashton… from me, the other Mrs. Ned Ashton!”

Despite this rather heartbreaking turn of events, Ned and Lois eventually found their way back together, bringing into the world their beautiful daughter, Brook Lynn. Things went south (again), however, when he struggled to choose between business and family. Ultimately, despite several attempts over the years, Ned and her “Eddie” realized that sometimes, being from two different worlds isn’t nearly as romantic as it’s made out to be.

But with “Eddie” having now resurfaced, will Ned’s heart still belong to current wife Olivia… or might he be drawn back to Lois?

